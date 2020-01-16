Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Up 7.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $19.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Surgery Partners traded as high as $17.07 and last traded at $17.75, 439,666 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 413,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 64.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $762.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. Surgery Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Surgery Partners Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

