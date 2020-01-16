Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Up 7.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $19.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Surgery Partners traded as high as $17.07 and last traded at $17.75, 439,666 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 413,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 64.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $762.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. Surgery Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Surgery Partners Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Asanko Gold Inc Short Interest Update
Asanko Gold Inc Short Interest Update
Kirkland Lake Gold Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC
Kirkland Lake Gold Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC
Comparing Motus GI and Alphatec
Comparing Motus GI and Alphatec
Contrasting LAIX and PCS Edventures!
Contrasting LAIX and PCS Edventures!
Head-To-Head Review: Northeast Bancorp versus Business First Bancshares
Head-To-Head Review: Northeast Bancorp versus Business First Bancshares
Critical Contrast: China Online Education Group & CIBT Education Group
Critical Contrast: China Online Education Group & CIBT Education Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report