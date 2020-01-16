Andrew L. Sutch Buys 60 Shares of Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:JEO) Stock

Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:JEO) insider Andrew L. Sutch purchased 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 844 ($11.10) per share, with a total value of £506.40 ($666.14).

Jupiter European Opportunities Trust stock opened at GBX 856 ($11.26) on Thursday. Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 7.44 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 867 ($11.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $966.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 802.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 820.57.

Get Jupiter European Opportunities Trust alerts:

About Jupiter European Opportunities Trust

Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company, which is engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is to invest in securities of European companies and in geographical sectors or areas which offer good prospects for capital growth. To achieve this objective, the Investment Advisor adopts a stock picking approach to identify long-term growth prospects.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.