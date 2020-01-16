Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Insider Brett Lance Miller Acquires 200 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) insider Brett Lance Miller bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 552 ($7.26) per share, with a total value of £1,104 ($1,452.25).

Shares of Manchester & London Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 556 ($7.31) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 527.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 523.10. Manchester & London Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4.73 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 566 ($7.45). The stock has a market cap of $163.26 million and a PE ratio of 33.49.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Company Profile

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation together with a reasonable level of income. The Company seeks to invest in companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

