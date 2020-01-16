Nicholas Gresham Buys 32 Shares of Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) Stock

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) insider Nicholas Gresham purchased 32 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 469 ($6.17) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($197.42).

Nicholas Gresham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Nicholas Gresham acquired 31 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.51) per share, with a total value of £153.45 ($201.85).

Shares of SDRY opened at GBX 400.60 ($5.27) on Thursday. Superdry PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 371.32 ($4.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 575.50 ($7.57). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 491.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 442.85. The firm has a market cap of $328.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Superdry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.03%.

SDRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superdry to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Superdry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 575.56 ($7.57).

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

