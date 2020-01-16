Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Purchases £152.25 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Jez K. Maiden bought 3 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,075 ($66.76) per share, for a total transaction of £152.25 ($200.28).

Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 5,030 ($66.17) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.49. Croda International Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,002.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,847.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($67.09) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,801.92 ($63.17).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

