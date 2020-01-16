Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN) Insider James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter Buys 840 Shares

Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN) insider James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter bought 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($198.90).

James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter bought 836 shares of Arden Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($197.95).

On Monday, November 11th, James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter purchased 818 shares of Arden Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £147.24 ($193.69).

Shares of ARDN opened at GBX 17 ($0.22) on Thursday. Arden Partners plc has a one year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36.

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker that provides a range of financial services to corporate and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the research, equity sales, sales trading, and market making activities. It also offers advisory and broking services, such as corporate finance advice, takeovers, and new issues; corporate brokerage services; and discretionary portfolio management services to private individuals.

