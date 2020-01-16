Mark A. J. Cropper Purchases 750 Shares of James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Stock

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) insider Mark A. J. Cropper acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.63) per share, with a total value of £10,050 ($13,220.21).

James Cropper stock opened at GBX 1,355 ($17.82) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,316.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,252.51. James Cropper PLC has a one year low of GBX 880 ($11.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,480 ($19.47). The firm has a market cap of $129.47 million and a P/E ratio of 47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.82, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get James Cropper alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. James Cropper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products. It operates through James Cropper Paper Products, James Cropper 3D Products, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards for packaging and digital imaging industries; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.