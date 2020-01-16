Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) Insider Buys £148.47 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley purchased 49 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £148.47 ($195.30).

Paul Abberley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 8th, Paul Abberley purchased 57 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £148.77 ($195.70).

Shares of Charles Stanley Group stock opened at GBX 321 ($4.22) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 319.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 286.38. Charles Stanley Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 231.26 ($3.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 345.76 ($4.55). The company has a market capitalization of $166.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Charles Stanley Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Separately, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Stanley Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Charles Stanley Group

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY)

