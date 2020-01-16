Mark Little Acquires 9,879 Shares of Majedie Investments plc (LON:MAJE) Stock

Majedie Investments plc (LON:MAJE) insider Mark Little acquired 9,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £24,895.08 ($32,748.07).

LON MAJE opened at GBX 241 ($3.17) on Thursday. Majedie Investments plc has a one year low of GBX 2.94 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 280.30 ($3.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $127.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 255.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 252.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.35%.

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

