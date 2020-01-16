Regions Financial (RF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Regions Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85.

In other news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RF shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.24.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

