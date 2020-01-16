M&T Bank (MTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect M&T Bank to post earnings of $3.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M&T Bank to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTB opened at $162.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. M&T Bank has a one year low of $141.50 and a one year high of $176.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.85.

In other news, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $693,476.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,926.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $645,157.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,876,744.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,816 shares of company stock worth $3,977,597. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

