Fastenal (FAST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 17th. Analysts expect Fastenal to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fastenal stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $157,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,298.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $612,808.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,409. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Wolfe Research downgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Edward Jones downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.