Marten Transport (MRTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Marten Transport to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $214.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Marten Transport to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRTN stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marten Transport presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

