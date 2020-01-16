Quilter PLC (LON:QLT) Insider Sells £72,522.45 in Stock

Quilter PLC (LON:QLT) insider Paul Feeney sold 45,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total transaction of £72,522.45 ($95,399.17).

Shares of LON QLT opened at GBX 156.25 ($2.06) on Thursday. Quilter PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 117.52 ($1.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 167.55 ($2.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 157.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 143.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 22.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 174.17 ($2.29).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

