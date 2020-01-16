Southwest Airlines (LUV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LUV opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $47.40 and a one year high of $58.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.19.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

