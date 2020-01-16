Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 2.57

News articles about Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) have been trending positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs Group earned a news sentiment score of 2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the investment management company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $245.21 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $180.73 and a 52-week high of $249.50. The stock has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.26 and its 200 day moving average is $214.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.24 by ($0.55). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.56.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

