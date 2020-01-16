KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Receives Media Impact Rating of -1.00

News coverage about KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) has trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. KKR & Co Inc earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KKR. JMP Securities downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $30.30.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr acquired 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

