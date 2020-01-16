Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Walmart earned a daily sentiment score of -1.41 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Walmart’s score:

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock opened at $115.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.22.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.