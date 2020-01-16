Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NOVA) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 21st

Sunnova Energy International’s (NASDAQ:NOVA) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 21st. Sunnova Energy International had issued 14,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $168,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

NOVA stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.81.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.81 million.

In related news, Director Anne S. Andrew purchased 15,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $148,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

