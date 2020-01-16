Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -1.80

News articles about Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) have trended somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock earned a news sentiment score of -1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

WWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.80.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $123.86 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $75.57 and a 1-year high of $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $736.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,057,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,229,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,581,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

