Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -3.73

Media headlines about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a news impact score of -3.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Evercore ISI cut Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

