Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receiving Extremely Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a news sentiment score of -4.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alphabet’s score:

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $1,439.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,356.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,442.63. The firm has a market cap of $992.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,438.05.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.