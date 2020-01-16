Canaccord Genuity Raises CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target to C$4.75

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$3.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:CWX opened at C$5.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $411.37 million and a PE ratio of 28.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.84. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$4.24 and a 52 week high of C$5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$373.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$354.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amar Doman purchased 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$112,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,035 shares in the company, valued at C$696,789. Also, Director Sam Fleiser purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,675 shares in the company, valued at C$127,076.25.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

