Health Catalyst’s (NASDAQ:HCAT) Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 21st

Health Catalyst’s (NASDAQ:HCAT) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, January 21st. Health Catalyst had issued 7,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $182,000,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $36.22 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,682,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,119,000. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

