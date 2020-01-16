Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Cut to C$0.75

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.75 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.03.

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$0.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.60. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.36. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Crew Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

