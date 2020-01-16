Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

CVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

Shares of CVE opened at C$12.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$9.62 and a 52 week high of C$14.31.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 20,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$261,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,903,760.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

