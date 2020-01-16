CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CWX. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$3.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of CWX opened at C$5.30 on Monday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$4.24 and a one year high of C$5.71. The company has a market cap of $411.37 million and a P/E ratio of 28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.84.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$354.80 million. On average, analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amar Doman purchased 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 129,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$696,789. Also, Director Sam Fleiser purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$127,076.25.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

