SPY (OTCMKTS:XSPY) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.73

Media headlines about SPY (OTCMKTS:XSPY) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SPY earned a news impact score of 0.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS XSPY opened at $0.09 on Thursday. SPY has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.

About SPY

SPY Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes sunglasses, goggles, prescription frames, and branded apparel and accessories for the action sports, snow sports, and lifestyle markets. The company offers various product categories, including Happy Lens, fashion sunglasses, women-specific sunglasses, performance sport sunglasses, unisex prescription eyewear frames, snow sport goggles, and motocross goggles.

