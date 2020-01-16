Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Earning Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) has trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Main Street Capital earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of MAIN opened at $44.57 on Thursday. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $44.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Main Street Capital had a net margin of 50.85% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Main Street Capital’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.62%.

Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

