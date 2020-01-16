JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$357.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$327.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$322.00 to C$351.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$330.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$342.56.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$341.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$330.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$312.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$254.44 and a 12 month high of C$349.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$4.51 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3490485 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$295.42, for a total value of C$1,802,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$233,680.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

