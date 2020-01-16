JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$357.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.
CP has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$327.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$322.00 to C$351.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$330.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$342.56.
Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$341.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$330.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$312.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$254.44 and a 12 month high of C$349.53.
In other news, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$295.42, for a total value of C$1,802,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$233,680.94.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
