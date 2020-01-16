Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.06.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$41.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion and a PE ratio of 12.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$40.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.54. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$30.01 and a 52 week high of C$42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.92 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 15,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.04, for a total transaction of C$600,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.18, for a total transaction of C$210,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 687,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,998,834.36. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,000 shares of company stock worth $11,026,246.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

