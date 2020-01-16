Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Cut to C$1.20

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.33.

Get Copper Mountain Mining Co.. alerts:

Shares of CMMC opened at C$0.81 on Tuesday. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a 52 week low of C$0.53 and a 52 week high of C$1.18. The firm has a market cap of $141.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.69.

In related news, Director Allan Thomas Cloke acquired 50,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,344.

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co.. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co.. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.