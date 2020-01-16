Cargojet’s (CJT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) in a research note released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CJT has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$111.75.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$110.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 66.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$97.11. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$72.66 and a 1 year high of C$110.54.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$122.20 million. Analysts expect that Cargojet will post 1.7300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total transaction of C$104,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$140,081.55.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

