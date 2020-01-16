Cargojet’s (CJT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at AltaCorp Capital

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) in a research note released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CJT has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$111.75.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$110.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 66.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$97.11. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$72.66 and a 1 year high of C$110.54.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$122.20 million. Analysts expect that Cargojet will post 1.7300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total transaction of C$104,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$140,081.55.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Analyst Recommendations for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bombardier Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 2.00
Bombardier Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 2.00
Goldman Sachs Group Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 2.57
Goldman Sachs Group Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 2.57
KKR & Co Inc Receives Media Impact Rating of -1.00
KKR & Co Inc Receives Media Impact Rating of -1.00
Walmart Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds
Walmart Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds
Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 21st
Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 21st
Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Earns Daily News Impact Score of -1.80
Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Earns Daily News Impact Score of -1.80


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report