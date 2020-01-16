Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$10.00.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of TSE:CFX opened at C$9.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of C$7.36 and a 12-month high of C$19.80. The firm has a market cap of $600.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.37.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.37) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$216.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

