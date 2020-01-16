Canfor (TSE:CFP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor (TSE:CFP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$16.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CFP. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canfor from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Canfor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Canfor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.92.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of CFP stock opened at C$13.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -5.86. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$8.55 and a 12-month high of C$18.92.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.74) by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Canfor will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.