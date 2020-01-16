Canfor (TSE:CFP) Upgraded by CIBC to Outperform

CIBC upgraded shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$16.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Canfor and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canfor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Canfor from a tender rating to a buy rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.92.

TSE CFP opened at C$13.12 on Monday. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$8.55 and a 1 year high of C$18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -5.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.87.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.74) by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

