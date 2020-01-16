Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Down 5.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)’s stock price fell 5.4% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $49.25 and last traded at $49.30, 56,661,966 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 166% from the average session volume of 21,290,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Barclays lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Argus raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $222.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.99.

About Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

