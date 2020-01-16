CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.38, but opened at $9.34. CEL-SCI shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 78,097 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Geert R. Kersten purchased 6,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $51,589.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,671,105.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on CEL-SCI in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CEL-SCI by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

