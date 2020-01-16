Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Lowered to C$3.25 at Scotiabank

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 90.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of TSE BTE opened at C$1.71 on Tuesday. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.33 and a 1 year high of C$3.13. The stock has a market cap of $987.66 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$424.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Trudy Marie Curran bought 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$284,794.20.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

