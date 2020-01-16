Scotiabank Lowers Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$5.50

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.53.

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock opened at C$4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.86 and a twelve month high of C$8.10. The stock has a market cap of $144.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.12.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$47.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

