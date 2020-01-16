Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at Canaccord Genuity

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.53.

TSE BNE opened at C$4.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.57 million and a PE ratio of 11.02. Bonterra Energy has a one year low of C$2.86 and a one year high of C$8.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$47.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bonterra Energy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

