Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on Aecon Group and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.14.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$17.54 on Monday. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$16.62 and a one year high of C$21.83. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.52.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.3099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.27%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

