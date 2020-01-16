Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Trading 10.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from to . The company traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $38.40, 1,464,591 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,009,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Co cut Merit Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New bought 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $14,576,650.00. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra bought 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $64,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,567,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $510,294,000 after purchasing an additional 502,387 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,870,000 after purchasing an additional 157,199 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,271,000 after acquiring an additional 73,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 65.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 971,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,874,000 after acquiring an additional 384,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $243.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.53 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

