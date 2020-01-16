Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Buckingham Research raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $57.00. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Houlihan Lokey traded as high as $50.84 and last traded at $50.69, with a volume of 93542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.68.

HLI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.53.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $822,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $950,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,373 shares of company stock worth $8,995,903 over the last three months. 38.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

