2,990 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Purchased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $114.86 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.87 and a 52 week high of $115.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.2173 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

