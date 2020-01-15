Reckon (ASX:RKN) Trading Down 0.7%

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.75 ($0.53) and last traded at A$0.75 ($0.53), approximately 26,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 77,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.76 ($0.54).

The company has a market capitalization of $89.50 million and a P/E ratio of 11.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.43.

About Reckon (ASX:RKN)

Reckon Limited provides software solutions for small and medium businesses, larger businesses, accountants, bookkeepers, and lawyers in Australia, the United States, and others. It operates through Business Group, Legal Practice Management Group, and Accountant Practice Management Group segments. The Business Group segment engages in the development, distribution, and support of business accounting and personal wealth management software products, which include Reckon One and Reckon Accounts Hosted cloud software products, Reckon Accounts Business, and Reckon Accounts Personal.

