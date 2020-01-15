American Cannabis (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Trading Down 5%

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) shares traded down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.10, 26,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 89,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

American Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMMJ)

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

