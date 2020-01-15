Kathmandu (ASX:KMD) Trading Down 2.5%

Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (ASX:KMD) shares were down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$3.13 ($2.22) and last traded at A$3.14 ($2.23), approximately 129,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 118,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.22 ($2.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38.

In other Kathmandu news, insider Xavier Simonet purchased 293,078 shares of Kathmandu stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.02 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of A$885,095.56 ($627,727.35).

Kathmandu Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and retails clothing and equipment for travel and adventure in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It offers a range of apparel, including waterproof jackets, down jackets, thermals, fleece jackets, shirts and pants, merino apparels, and thermals, as well as footwear and socks.

