CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) Shares Down 2.9%

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68, approximately 4,017 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 8,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “top pick” rating and set a C$1.45 target price on shares of CIBT Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61. The company has a market cap of $52.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.24 million for the quarter.

About CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA)

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.