6 Meridian Has $850,000 Position in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,958,000 after acquiring an additional 884,132 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of El Paso Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 45,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,732 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, El Paso Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

EE stock opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.96. El Paso Electric has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.53.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $294.45 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. El Paso Electric’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

El Paso Electric Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

